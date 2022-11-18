Spot Plays Nov. 19

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Justifiable Belle, 7-2
|(2nd) Central Speed, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Noid, 3-1
|(6th) Mackenzie’s Music, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Supe, 5-1
|(3rd) Suitable, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Worse Read Sanchez, 3-1
|(3rd) Pammy’s Ready, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Action Potential, 3-1
|(2nd) Mo Bling, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Bronze Warrior, 6-1
|(6th) Fourth Street, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Travel Guide, 7-2
|(3rd) Speightful Sis, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Valiantly Discreet, 6-1
|(3rd) Stormin Hongkong, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Angelus Warrior, 7-2
|(4th) Creole, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Strike a Beat, 9-2
|(7th) Big Frank, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Reliant, 3-1
|(3rd) Moro Lingerie, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Cotton, 3-1
|(3rd) Self Inflicted, 7-2
