November 18, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Justifiable Belle, 7-2
(2nd) Central Speed, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Noid, 3-1
(6th) Mackenzie’s Music, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Supe, 5-1
(3rd) Suitable, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Worse Read Sanchez, 3-1
(3rd) Pammy’s Ready, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Action Potential, 3-1
(2nd) Mo Bling, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Bronze Warrior, 6-1
(6th) Fourth Street, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Travel Guide, 7-2
(3rd) Speightful Sis, 9-2
Hawthorne (2nd) Valiantly Discreet, 6-1
(3rd) Stormin Hongkong, 5-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Angelus Warrior, 7-2
(4th) Creole, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Strike a Beat, 9-2
(7th) Big Frank, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Reliant, 3-1
(3rd) Moro Lingerie, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Cotton, 3-1
(3rd) Self Inflicted, 7-2

