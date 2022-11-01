November 1, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 2

November 1, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Leah’s Legacy, 7-2
(4th) Breadman’s Rosebud, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Paid in Full, 6-1
(5th) Mint, 3-1
Delaware Park (4th) Instigated, 8-1
(5th) Illustrious, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Bryken N Mitchell, 5-1
(2nd) Lil Annie Dancer, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Bluemoon Justice, 7-2
(4th) Azaro Steel, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Sounion, 7-2
(5th) Paynted, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Shannon’s Girl, 3-1
(2nd) Golden Oak, 8-1
Parx (1st) Bet on Drama, 3-1
(3rd) Gushing Oil, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Bowtothequeen, 7-2
(6th) This Ill Defend, 3-1
Remington (2nd) Electoral, 7-2
(6th) Ain’t That a Kick, 5-1

