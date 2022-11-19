Spot Plays Nov. 20

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Golden Alchemist, 6-1
|(5th) Ana’s Gun, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Lollygag, 7-2
|(6th) Revenue Train, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Beachgrass, 5-1
|(7th) Phenom, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Johnny Dar, 7-2`
|(6th) Rachel’s Coach, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Feisty Sara, 4-1
|(3rd) Speedy Hans, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Global Empire, 8-1
|(4th) Rank and File, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Crack the Code, 3-1
|(2nd) I Got a Rock, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Emperor’s Gold, 6-1
|(6th) Fairy Cakes, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Justin’s Way, 3-1
|(3rd) Fielder, 7-2
Leave a Reply