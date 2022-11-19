November 20, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Golden Alchemist, 6-1
(5th) Ana’s Gun, 3-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Lollygag, 7-2
(6th) Revenue Train, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Beachgrass, 5-1
(7th) Phenom, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Johnny Dar, 7-2`
(6th) Rachel’s Coach, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Feisty Sara, 4-1
(3rd) Speedy Hans, 4-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Global Empire, 8-1
(4th) Rank and File, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Crack the Code, 3-1
(2nd) I Got a Rock, 4-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Emperor’s Gold, 6-1
(6th) Fairy Cakes, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Justin’s Way, 3-1
(3rd) Fielder, 7-2

