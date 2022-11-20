Spot Plays Nov. 21

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Doc Advantage, 7-2
|(4th) Don Bernardo, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Jenny’s Beignet, 4-1
|(7th) Whiskey Sis, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Appraisal, 5-1
|(5th) Magic Mule, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Scarrazano, 7-2
|(8th) Knocker Down, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Baytown Beaver, 6-1
|(2nd) Cloontia, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Nickys Notion, 5-1
|(9th) Cartwheel, 8-1
|Remington
|(3rd) Olivia Twist, 7-2
|(5th) Just Okie, 10-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Tiz Wonderfully, 6-1
|(5th) Upo, 8-1