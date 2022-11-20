November 20, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 21

November 20, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Doc Advantage, 7-2
    (4th) Don Bernardo, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Jenny’s Beignet, 4-1
    (7th) Whiskey Sis, 4-1
Laurel Park   (3rd) Appraisal, 5-1
    (5th) Magic Mule, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Scarrazano, 7-2
    (8th) Knocker Down, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Baytown Beaver, 6-1
    (2nd) Cloontia, 7-2
Parx Racing   (4th) Nickys Notion, 5-1
    (9th) Cartwheel, 8-1
Remington   (3rd) Olivia Twist, 7-2
    (5th) Just Okie, 10-1
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Tiz Wonderfully, 6-1
    (5th) Upo, 8-1

