Spot Plays Nov. 22

|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Roadside Gal, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Mind On Money, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(1st) Going Home Now, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Cricket West, 3-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(4th) Victor’s Deal, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Justa Simple Girl,
7-2
|
Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Ima Believer, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Moester, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Chain Breaker, 5-1
|
|
|(2nd) Our Flirtation, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Crafty Jack, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Connecting, 3-1
|Penn National
|
|(1st) Midnight Revenge, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Amen Sylvia, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(7th) Sedaris, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Larch, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(5th) Iowa Hawkeye, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Discernment, 7-2
Leave a Reply