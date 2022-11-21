November 22, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 22

November 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (1st) Roadside Gal, 5-1
    (4th) Mind On Money, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Going Home Now, 9-2
    (8th) Cricket West, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Victor’s Deal, 3-1
    (8th) Justa Simple Girl, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Ima Believer, 10-1
    (7th) Moester, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Chain Breaker, 5-1
    (2nd) Our Flirtation, 6-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Crafty Jack, 3-1
    (10th) Connecting, 3-1
Penn National   (1st) Midnight Revenge, 7-2
    (4th) Amen Sylvia, 3-1
Remington Park   (7th) Sedaris, 8-1
    (8th) Larch, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (5th) Iowa Hawkeye, 4-1
    (8th) Discernment, 7-2

*


