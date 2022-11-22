November 22, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 23

November 22, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Gossiping, 3-1
(3rd) Chesapeake Charlie, 8-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Grimes, 3-1
(3rd) Save Grace, 6-1
Delta Downs (4th) Green Monster, 7-2
(5th) Friendofthecourt, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Where’e Mo, 7-2
(7th) Armella, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Storm of Nineteen, 5-1
(5th) Upgrade AI, 3-1
Mountaineeer (1st) No More, 9-2
(7th) Shy Guy, 7-2
Parx (1st) This Round’s Mine, 9-2
(2nd) Crafty Daddy, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Suzy Q the Queen, 5-1
(7th) Peruvian Boy, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Zonal, 3-1
(6th) Blue Neith, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Semi Sweet, 4-1
(7th) Mister McLean, 7-2

