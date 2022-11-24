Spot Plays Nov. 25

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Candlestick Maker, 3-1
|(5th) In Dreams, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) A Farewell Yodel, 3-1
|(5th) Settlement Date, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Conspiracy Fact, 4-1
|(6th) Lady Strum, 5-1
|Del Mar
|(5th) Carmen Miranda, 3-1
|(6th) Hero Status, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Noise Complaint, 7-2
|(3rd) Bettabe Bourbon, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Stealing Apriority, 3-1
|(2nd) Candy’s Pride, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) McGeorge, 9-2
|(7th) Lotsa Pepper, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Handspun Woman, 3-1
|(4th) Pearlescent, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Kingsbury Dream, 7-2
|(5th) Maystart, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Sicilia Mike, 3-1
|(5th) Red Wine Time, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Middle Earth, 3-1
|(3rd) Robbedinthebahamas, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Ace Gilford, 3-1
|(4th) Bling, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Peep’s Day, 3-1
|(5th) Pugilist, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Countess of Cairo, 5-1
|(4th) Eyes for Gold, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Dani’s Victory, 3-1
|(3rd) Fielder, 8-1
