November 24, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 25

November 24, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Candlestick Maker, 3-1
(5th) In Dreams, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) A Farewell Yodel, 3-1
(5th) Settlement Date, 7-2
Churchill Downs (5th) Conspiracy Fact, 4-1
(6th) Lady Strum, 5-1
Del Mar (5th) Carmen Miranda, 3-1
(6th) Hero Status, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Noise Complaint, 7-2
(3rd) Bettabe Bourbon, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Stealing Apriority, 3-1
(2nd) Candy’s Pride, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) McGeorge, 9-2
(7th) Lotsa Pepper, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Handspun Woman, 3-1
(4th) Pearlescent, 8-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Kingsbury Dream, 7-2
(5th) Maystart, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Sicilia Mike, 3-1
(5th) Red Wine Time, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Middle Earth, 3-1
(3rd) Robbedinthebahamas, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Ace Gilford, 3-1
(4th) Bling, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Peep’s Day, 3-1
(5th) Pugilist, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Countess of Cairo, 5-1
(4th) Eyes for Gold, 9-2
Woodbine (2nd) Dani’s Victory, 3-1
(3rd) Fielder, 8-1

