Spot Plays Nov. 26

|Aqueduct
|
|(2nd) Royal Tryst, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) General Jim, 7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Jackson Man, 10-1
|
|
|(3rd) Two Room School, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Bru Na Boinne, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Rocket Can, 7-2
|Del Mar
|
|(7th) Set Piece, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Aligato, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|
|(5th) Tapit’s Lady, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Cleric, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Demon Hunter, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Leroy Jenkins, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Hardly Mischievous,
5-1
|
|
|(6th) Table for Ten, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) Barak, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Earth, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Cammack, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Two Cookie Rule, 5-1
|Laurel
|
|(2nd) Fort Fortitude, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Winston’s Gold, 6-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Soul Set Free, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Da Candy Cane, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(3rd) Nippon, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Miss Holly, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(5th) Orcadian Storm, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Truth Seeker, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(2nd) Confident N Elite,
6-1
|
|
|(10th) Renegade Rebel, 3-1
Leave a Reply