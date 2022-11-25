November 25, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 26

November 25, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Royal Tryst, 9-2
    (5th) General Jim, 7-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Jackson Man, 10-1
    (3rd) Two Room School, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (4th) Bru Na Boinne, 5-1
    (8th) Rocket Can, 7-2
Del Mar   (7th) Set Piece, 5-1
    (9th) Aligato, 7-2
Delta Downs   (5th) Tapit’s Lady, 6-1
    (7th) Cleric, 5-1
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Demon Hunter, 3-1
    (6th) Leroy Jenkins, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Hardly Mischievous, 5-1
    (6th) Table for Ten, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Barak, 7-2
    (6th) Earth, 5-1
Hawthorne   (1st) Cammack, 3-1
    (6th) Two Cookie Rule, 5-1
Laurel   (2nd) Fort Fortitude, 6-1
    (5th) Winston’s Gold, 6-1
Remington Park   (1st) Soul Set Free, 4-1
    (4th) Da Candy Cane, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Nippon, 3-1
    (6th) Miss Holly, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Orcadian Storm, 7-2
    (8th) Truth Seeker, 3-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Confident N Elite, 6-1
    (10th) Renegade Rebel, 3-1

