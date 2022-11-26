November 26, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 27

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Bustin Hot, 4-1
    (2nd) Wicked Lady, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Afleet Arlene, 3-1
    (2nd) Brittle and Yoo, 3-1
Del Mar   (1st) Candy On Top, 4-1
    (3rd) Give Me the Lute, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) One Mo to Go, 3-1
    (3rd) Basalt Street, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Piper’s Causeway, 7-2
    (5th) Oh Angel, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Lady Petal, 4-1
    (5th) Hannita’s Empire, 6-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) D’oro Forever, 4-1
    (5th) Tapit Sam, 9-2
Laurel Park   (1st) Duckpins, 5-1
    (5th) Union Fleet, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Wicked Lollipop, 3-1
    (2nd) Love My Cheryl, 3-1
Woodbine   (1st) Serenade At Sea, 9-2
    (4th) Maakwa, 6-1

