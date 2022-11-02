Spot Plays Nov. 3

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Nico, 3-1
|(8th) Wolf Creek Pass, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Giroovin, 8-1
|(4th) It Takes Heart, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(5th) Top Boss, 8-1
|(6th) Playera, 10-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Mo Bella, 7-2
|(5th) Vim and Vigor, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Tiz of Thee, 4-1
|(6th) Blessing the Flag, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Whiskey Sis, 10-1
|(6th) Tomato Bill, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Rye Runner, 3-1
|(5th) Viatorem, 10-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Cowardly Act, 3-1
|(6th) Loaded Vixen, 9-2
Leave a Reply