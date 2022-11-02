November 2, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 3

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (3rd) Nico, 3-1
    (8th) Wolf Creek Pass, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Giroovin, 8-1
    (4th) It Takes Heart, 3-1
Delaware Park   (5th) Top Boss, 8-1
    (6th) Playera, 10-1
Delta Downs   (2nd) Mo Bella, 7-2
    (5th) Vim and Vigor, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Tiz of Thee, 4-1
    (6th) Blessing the Flag, 3-1
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Whiskey Sis, 10-1
    (6th) Tomato Bill, 7-2
Remington Park   (1st) Rye Runner, 3-1
    (5th) Viatorem, 10-1
Woodbine   (1st) Cowardly Act, 3-1
    (6th) Loaded Vixen, 9-2

