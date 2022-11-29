November 29, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 30

November 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (3rd) Practically There, 9-2
    (4th) Allegheny Hero, 5-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Lontani, 4-1
    (5th) Smoocher, 3-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Jack’s Dream, 6-1
    (7th) Royal Country, 7-2
Parx   (2nd) Shirley Greene, 4-1
    (3rd) Classy Miss, 7-2
Penn National   (3rd) Charging Lion, 7-2
    (4th) Spin Cycle, 6-1
Remington   (1st) Saint Pio, 9-2
    (5th) Hale’s Angel, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Super Caro, 4-1
    (3rd) Sandy Dude, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Big Creed, 3-1
    (3rd) The Public Halo, 5-1
Turfway Park   (1st) Retaliated, 5-1
    (3rd) Clever Tale, 4-1

