Spot Plays Nov. 30

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Practically There, 9-2
|(4th) Allegheny Hero, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Lontani, 4-1
|(5th) Smoocher, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Jack’s Dream, 6-1
|(7th) Royal Country, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Shirley Greene, 4-1
|(3rd) Classy Miss, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Charging Lion, 7-2
|(4th) Spin Cycle, 6-1
|Remington
|(1st) Saint Pio, 9-2
|(5th) Hale’s Angel, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Super Caro, 4-1
|(3rd) Sandy Dude, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Big Creed, 3-1
|(3rd) The Public Halo, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Retaliated, 5-1
|(3rd) Clever Tale, 4-1
