November 4, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 4

November 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Avant, 7-2
(7th) Love Tank, 10-1
Charles Town (3rd) Irish Samurai, 3-1
(6th) Jack’s Lilly, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Hush Y’all, 8-1
(3rd) Blackwater Falls, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Zoey’s Hippie, 9-2
(5th) Rumohr Reigns, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Diamond Ranger, 7-2
(4th) Lady Brett, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) That Khenny, 8-1
(2nd) Izzy in a Tizzy, 6-1
Laurel Park (1st) Birthday Time, 3-1
(2nd) Golden Avieator, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Terpeye, 4-1
(3rd) Hidden Springs, 3-1
Remington (1st) Faded Memories, 3-1
(2nd) Elusive War, 8-1
Santa Anita (6th) Crypto Munny, 3-1
(7th) Touch of Zen, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Machisima, 8-1
(4th) Veloce, 4-1

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs