Spot Plays Nov. 4

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Avant, 7-2
|(7th) Love Tank, 10-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Irish Samurai, 3-1
|(6th) Jack’s Lilly, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Hush Y’all, 8-1
|(3rd) Blackwater Falls, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Zoey’s Hippie, 9-2
|(5th) Rumohr Reigns, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Diamond Ranger, 7-2
|(4th) Lady Brett, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) That Khenny, 8-1
|(2nd) Izzy in a Tizzy, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Birthday Time, 3-1
|(2nd) Golden Avieator, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Terpeye, 4-1
|(3rd) Hidden Springs, 3-1
|Remington
|(1st) Faded Memories, 3-1
|(2nd) Elusive War, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(6th) Crypto Munny, 3-1
|(7th) Touch of Zen, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Machisima, 8-1
|(4th) Veloce, 4-1
Leave a Reply