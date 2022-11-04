November 4, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 5

November 4, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Idea Generation, 3-1
    (5th) Addicted to You, 9-2
Charles Town   (6th) Risksrhighpayislow, 8-1
    (7th) Navy Sword, 8-1
Delaware Park   (4th) Blind Sight, 7-2
    (8th) Rayo Negro, 6-1
Delta Downs   (2nd) Dreamit, 9-2
    (8th) Jackman, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) Mastery Kat, 3-1
    (9th) A Man’s Man, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) D. Silo, 4-1
    (10th) K. C. Chief. 3-1
Hawthorne   (5th) Covenant Lady, 8-1
    (6th) Kimberly Frances, 5-1
Keeneland   (2nd) Long Range Toddy, 6-1
    (9th) Society, 6-1
Laurel   (1st) Backstreet Gal, 3-1
    (6th) Oro Gris, 3-1
Remington Park   (1st) Orts Dream, 7-2
    (5th) Family Time, 9-2
Santa Anita   (6th) Rip City, 5-1
    (9th) Back Ring Luck, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Kynlie’s Empire, 10-1
    (7th) Blazingbellablu, 4-1
Woodbine   (2nd) Northern Ruby, 6-1
    (7th) Ticker Tape Home, 3-1

