Spot Plays Nov. 6

November 5, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Words of Praise, 6-1
    (10th) Most Wanted Man, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (7th) Send for Me, 3-1
    (9th) Freeze Pop, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Cowboys Daughter, 8-1
    (9th) Always Seeking, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Midnight Onyx, 3-1
    (9th) Warp Speed Baby, 4-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Cammack, 7-2
    (6th) Khozan’s Success, 7-2
Laurel   (4th) Home School, 7-2
    (7th) Justwaveandsmile, 4-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Ajzal, 5-1
    (3rd) Coral Legacy, 7-2
Santa Anita   (4th) Workday, 4-1
    (7th) Jerusalema, 4-1
Woodbine   (2nd) U S Army Corps, 7-2
    (6th) Sandy Bay, 6-1

