Spot Plays Nov. 7

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Schifty’s Haloid, 4-1
|(7th) The Grand Canal, 3-1
|Laurel
|(5th) Street Copper, 7-2
|(7th) Matta, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Tv Tiz Gorgeous, 4-1
|(7th) Firsthand Justice, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(7th) Rescue Five, 3-1
|(8th) Shirley’s Sherman, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Jokemeister, 5-1
|(7th) Explain, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Weird Year, 10-1
|(3rd) Rcaptivating, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Fire Escape, 4-1
|(7th) Candy Zip, 6-1
Leave a Reply