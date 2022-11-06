November 6, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 7

November 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Schifty’s Haloid, 4-1
    (7th) The Grand Canal, 3-1
Laurel   (5th) Street Copper, 7-2
    (7th) Matta, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Tv Tiz Gorgeous, 4-1
    (7th) Firsthand Justice, 8-1
Mountaineer   (7th) Rescue Five, 3-1
    (8th) Shirley’s Sherman, 5-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Jokemeister, 5-1
    (7th) Explain, 6-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Weird Year, 10-1
    (3rd) Rcaptivating, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Fire Escape, 4-1
    (7th) Candy Zip, 6-1

