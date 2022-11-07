November 7, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 8

November 7, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Full Complement, 9-2
    (5th) Kobe’s Legacy, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Premier Wish, 7-2
    (8th) Corsidat, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Dontlosethatnumber, 10-1
    (3rd) Sacred Kiki Bird, 7-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Leading Indicator, 6-1
    (4th) Tequila Mary, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Brothefromanother, 5-1
    (5th) Miss Alex, 8-1
Penn National   (1st) Cairo Sugar, 5-1
    (4th) Jekyll Island, 9-2
Remington Park   (5th) Brainstorm, 5-1
    (8th) Smart Battle, 6-1

