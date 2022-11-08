Spot Plays Nov. 9

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Personal Meadow, 9-2
|(5th) Rough Start, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Winged Foot, 7-2
|(4th) Cool Runnings, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Flying I, 3-1
|(2nd) Always a Catch, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Eldest Son, 7-2
|(4th) Full Impact, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Jail House Code, 9-2
|(6th) Kingofthebuckeye, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Brother Skye, 4-1
|(7th) Trizmo, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Grit’n’grind, 7-2
|(4th) In Spades, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Suzy Q the Queen, 9-2
|(5th) My Blue Eyes, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Tempted Mission, 5-1
|(6th) Godgunsncountry, 9-2
