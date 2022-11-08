November 8, 2022

Spot Plays Nov. 9

November 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Personal Meadow, 9-2
(5th) Rough Start, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Winged Foot, 7-2
(4th) Cool Runnings, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Flying I, 3-1
(2nd) Always a Catch, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Eldest Son, 7-2
(4th) Full Impact, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Jail House Code, 9-2
(6th) Kingofthebuckeye, 3-1
Mountaineer (5th) Brother Skye, 4-1
(7th) Trizmo, 7-2
Parx (1st) Grit’n’grind, 7-2
(4th) In Spades, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Suzy Q the Queen, 9-2
(5th) My Blue Eyes, 3-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Tempted Mission, 5-1
(6th) Godgunsncountry, 9-2

