Surveillance nets first stakes win in Thanksgiving Classic

Surveillance tracked the frontrunners before making his move in Thursday’s $175,000 Thanksgiving Classic S., driving to the lead in midstretch and scoring by a half-length margin in the six-furlong test at Fair Grounds.

It marked the first stakes win for the five-year-old gelding, and James Graham was up for Keith Desormeaux. Surveillance left the starting gate as 4.40-1 third choice among seven runners, and the gray stopped the teletimer in 1:09.93.

Owned by Big Chief Racing, Rocker O Ranch, and Desormeaux, Surveillance wheeled back on 11-days rest following a fifth in the Bet on Sunshine S. at Churchill Downs. He’s now won 4-of-11 starts this season, including all three attempts over the main track at Fair Grounds, and his overall record reads 20-4-3-5, $346,367.

Chattalot broke on top and showed the way while being chased by Carribean Caper, establishing early splits in :22.12 and :45.16.

Surveillance was never far back stalking the top two, and even-money favorite Heart Rhythm was also poised to strike along the inside. Heart Rhythm loomed a threat after turning for home, but Surveillance had too much momentum on the far outside and proved best in the final stages.

By Constitution, Surveillance was bred in Kentucky by Kendall Hansen and purchased for $25,000 as a 2018 Keeneland September yearling. He’s the first stakes winner from the unraced Mizzen Mast mare Majorelle, and this is the immediate female family of Grade 1 winner In Lingerie.