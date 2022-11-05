Tuesday overhauls In Italian in course-record BC Filly & Mare Turf

The trainer/jockey tandem of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore continued their roll in the Breeders’ Cup when Tuesday unleashed a potent kick to prevail in Saturday’s $1.84 million Filly & Mare Turf (G1). Under a superbly-judged ride, the Coolmore and Westerberg sophomore cut down front-running In Italian in course-record time at Keeneland.

O’Brien was filling a rare gap on his Breeders’ Cup resume. The master of Ballydoyle hadn’t won the Filly & Mare Turf yet, but this course has been a happy hunting ground for him. He’d also been looking for his first Mile (G1) win in 2020, when longshot Order of Australia topped an all-Ballydoyle trifecta here. On Friday, O’Brien finally won his first Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) with Meditate, followed by Victoria Road handing him a fifth Juvenile Turf (G1).

Tuesday had not won since her Epsom Oaks (G1) head-bob over Emily Upjohn, but the full sister to seven-time Group 1 star Minding had been delivering a series of solid efforts in defeat. Fourth versus males in the Irish Derby (G1), the daughter of Galileo and multiple Group 1 queen Lillie Langtry was runner-up to the outstanding Alpinista in the Yorkshire Oaks (G1), fourth against the race shape in the Prix Vermeille (G1), and sixth from a horrible post on soft ground in the Prix de l’Opera (G1).

While the cutback to 1 3/16 miles in the Filly & Mare Turf was a question, Tuesday had shown her high-class gears over a mile when placing in the 1000 Guineas (G1) at Newmarket as well as the Irish version at the Curragh. The presence of In Italian figured to give her a strong pace. But Ballydoyle second-stringer Toy was on the scene to make sure the free-wheeling leader didn’t try to back it down.

In Italian’s post 11 also made her hustle to cross over through an opening quarter in :22.82. Toy was perched right off In Italian’s flank through splits of :46.38 and 1:10.31. Meanwhile, Tuesday had been rating comfortably in seventh in the clear, with 2.59-1 favorite Nashwa bottled up a couple of spots further back on the inside.

Turning for home, In Italian put Toy away, only to find the stalking Lady Speightspeare cut the corner to challenge. In Italian repelled her as well and maintained her fierce gallop down the stretch.

By that stage, Tuesday’s stamina was just coming into play. Gaining momentum the further they went, the 4.19-1 chance overhauled In Italian by a length. Her time of 1:51.88 smashed the 1:52.72 course record set by Audarya in the 2020 running.

The 32-1 Lady Speightspeare was another half-length back in third, in the race of her life. Nashwa, who wound up careering wide into the lane further back, was along belatedly for fourth. Moira nipped Mise en Scene for fifth. Above the Curve, Virginia Joy, Toy, Family Way, Rougir, and Going to Vegas concluded the order of finish.

Tuesday returned $10.38 while boosting her bankroll to $1,829,097 from a 10-3-3-1 line. The Coolmore homebred flashed promise straightaway when missing narrowly to future Moyglare Stud (G1) winner Discoveries in her lone start at two. As a June 3 foal, she overachieved through four classics in the spring, and her Breeders’ Cup proves that she still has upside.

While O’Brien noted that discussions must take place among her ownership group, he held out the tantalizing prospect of Tuesday returning to action as a four-year-old in 2023.