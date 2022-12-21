Best of Hanson: 2022 Anthology

An annual tradition for me in this space is to provide a compilation of what I deem were the more interesting features (mostly of an historical bent) that I’ve written during the course of the year and were published on this site, TwinSpires.com, and KentuckyDerby.com. This is the eighth such anthology, and the previous seven are available here: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.

I hope readers will enjoy revisiting or checking out for the first time the following as 2022 winds down.

Challedon: Maryland’s first Horse of the Year

In advance of Knicks Go’s crowning as 2021 Horse of the Year, a look back at the first Maryland-bred to officially earn the title as national champion.

Gun Runner in elite Horse of the Year sires’ club

Following the notable achievements of the first crop of runners sired by Gun Runner in 2021, a look at prior Horses of the Year that also got off to fast starts at stud.

The Super Bowl and Horse Racing: Tidbits and Trivia

In advance of the Super Bowl in February, a look at the ties that have bound professional football’s championship game and horse racing.

Fun the name of the game for Kentucky Derby-winning Reed Racing and friends

Diverting away from historical topics following Rich Strike’s upset win in the Kentucky Derby (G1), my conversation with a close friend and associate of winning trainer Eric Reed.

Carry that weight: Notable achievements in American handicaps

In the wake of Trueshan’s remarkable win in England’s Northumberland Plate under 148 pounds, I looked back at great weight-carrying accomplishments by U.S. runners over a distance of ground from the 20th century.

Politely: Often second best, but always first class

The earlier theme of notable Maryland-breds continued this summer with a retrospective on Politely, the highly accomplished mare of the late 1960s.

Famous Racehorse Names and Their Meanings

What’s in a name? Just about anything and everything, as this piece explained.

Prominent Thoroughbreds that lived to a great age

As the title implies, a salute to eight champions here and abroad that were among the longest-lived on record.

The up and down history of the American Grand National

The Grand National, America’s most lucrative and prestigious jump race, has had an interesting history in its 100-year-plus existence, as this review explored.

Magnificent Seven: Multi-generation winners of the same Breeders’ Cup race

In advance of and following the 39th edition of the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in November, there remains only seven parent-offspring pairs that have prevailed in the same Breeders’ Cup race. A look back at those that accomplished what is an extraordinarily rare feat.