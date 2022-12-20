December 20, 2022

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Dec. 12-18

December 20, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Speed by Circuit Reports 0

ARKANSAS
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bal Harbour 7G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 12/17 104
Disc Jockey 5H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/17 100
Driven One 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/17 93
Seize the Night 3G 1m (ft) OP 12/16 93
Cawkab 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/16 92
Kattath 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/18 90
Sunny Isle Beach 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/18 90
Tiger Moon 3G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/16 88
Colosi 7G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/17 83
Good Penny 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/16 83
Get Through 3G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/18 82
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Pretty Birdie 3F 5 1/2f (ft) OP 12/17 98
Ninja Warrior 3C 6f (ft) OP 12/18 92
Dark Timber 4G 6f (ft) OP 12/17 90
Ash Flat 4G 6f (ft) OP 12/18 89
Tipsy Gal 5M 6f (ft) OP 12/18 87
Dare Me 3F 6f (ft) OP 12/16 85
Herd Immunity 4G 5 1/2f (ft) OP 12/16 83
Sinner’s Sin 3G 6f (ft) OP 12/17 83
Allo Enry 3C 6f (ft) OP 12/16 80
Macho Ronnie 4G 6f (ft) OP 12/18 78
Sulwe 4F 6f (ft) OP 12/17 77
Reup 3C 6f (ft) OP 12/18 76
Here’s Perfection 3F 6f (ft) OP 12/17 61
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Communication Memo 2C 1m (ft) OP 12/16 85
Hit Show 2C 1m (ft) OP 12/17 85
Idratherbeblessed 2G 1m (ft) OP 12/18 78
Gun of Gold 2F 6f (ft) OP 12/16 64

