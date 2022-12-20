Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Dec. 12-18

ARKANSAS
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 3&up Dirt Routes
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Bal Harbour
|7G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 12/17
|104
|Disc Jockey
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/17
|100
|Driven One
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/17
|93
|Seize the Night
|3G
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/16
|93
|Cawkab
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/16
|92
|Kattath
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/18
|90
|Sunny Isle Beach
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/18
|90
|Tiger Moon
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/16
|88
|Colosi
|7G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/17
|83
|Good Penny
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/16
|83
|Get Through
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/18
|82
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Pretty Birdie
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 12/17
|98
|Ninja Warrior
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/18
|92
|Dark Timber
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/17
|90
|Ash Flat
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/18
|89
|Tipsy Gal
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/18
|87
|Dare Me
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/16
|85
|Herd Immunity
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 12/16
|83
|Sinner’s Sin
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/17
|83
|Allo Enry
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/16
|80
|Macho Ronnie
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/18
|78
|Sulwe
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/17
|77
|Reup
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/18
|76
|Here’s Perfection
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/17
|61
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Communication Memo
|2C
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/16
|85
|Hit Show
|2C
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/17
|85
|Idratherbeblessed
|2G
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/18
|78
|Gun of Gold
|2F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/16
|64