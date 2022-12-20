December 20, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Dec. 12-18

December 20, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Bal Harbour 7G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 12/17 Tinsel S. 104
Rated R Superstar 9G 1m 70y (ft) RP 12/17 Jeffrey A. Hawk Memorial S. 98
Wudda U Think Now 5G 1m (my) AQU 12/17 Alex M. Robb S. 96
Famed 3F 1m 70y (ft) RP 12/17 She’s All In S. 94
Venti Valentine 3F 1m (my) AQU 12/17 Bay Ridge S. 94
Value Engineering 6G 1 5/8m (ft) GP 12/17 H. Allen Jerkens H. 93
Viburnum 4F 1 1/2m (ft) GP 12/17 Via Borghese S. 93
In Love (BRZ) 6G 1 1/16m (ft) TP 12/17 Prairie Bayou S. 92
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Pretty Birdie 3F 5 1/2f (ft) OP 12/17 Poinsettia S. 98
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Practical Move 2C 1 1/16m (ft) LRC 12/17 Los Alamitos Futurity 105
General Banker 2C 7f (my) AQU 12/17 New York Stallion Series S. 97
Wildatlanticstorm 2C 1m (ft) RP 12/17 Remington Springboard Mile 92
Les Bon Temps 2F 7f (my) AQU 12/17 New York Stallion Series S. 84
Olivia Twist 2F 1m (ft) RP 12/17 Trapeze S. 80
Giver Not a Taker 2G 1m (ft) LRC 12/18 King Glorious S. 77
Antonios Mark 2G 1m 70y (ft) ZIA 12/12 Hobbs Fall Classic 73
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (12/12-12/18) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Rowdy Rascal 3G 1m (ft) RP 12/17 Jim Thorpe S. 80
Hits Pricey Legacy 3F 1m (ft) RP 12/17 Useeit S. 76

