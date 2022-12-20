Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Dec. 12-18

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Bal Harbour
|7G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 12/17
|Tinsel S.
|104
|Rated R Superstar
|9G
|1m 70y (ft)
|RP 12/17
|Jeffrey A. Hawk Memorial S.
|98
|Wudda U Think Now
|5G
|1m (my)
|AQU 12/17
|Alex M. Robb S.
|96
|Famed
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|RP 12/17
|She’s All In S.
|94
|Venti Valentine
|3F
|1m (my)
|AQU 12/17
|Bay Ridge S.
|94
|Value Engineering
|6G
|1 5/8m (ft)
|GP 12/17
|H. Allen Jerkens H.
|93
|Viburnum
|4F
|1 1/2m (ft)
|GP 12/17
|Via Borghese S.
|93
|In Love (BRZ)
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|TP 12/17
|Prairie Bayou S.
|92
|Pretty Birdie
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 12/17
|Poinsettia S.
|98
|Practical Move
|2C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|LRC 12/17
|Los Alamitos Futurity
|105
|General Banker
|2C
|7f (my)
|AQU 12/17
|New York Stallion Series S.
|97
|Wildatlanticstorm
|2C
|1m (ft)
|RP 12/17
|Remington Springboard Mile
|92
|Les Bon Temps
|2F
|7f (my)
|AQU 12/17
|New York Stallion Series S.
|84
|Olivia Twist
|2F
|1m (ft)
|RP 12/17
|Trapeze S.
|80
|Giver Not a Taker
|2G
|1m (ft)
|LRC 12/18
|King Glorious S.
|77
|Antonios Mark
|2G
|1m 70y (ft)
|ZIA 12/12
|Hobbs Fall Classic
|73
|Rowdy Rascal
|3G
|1m (ft)
|RP 12/17
|Jim Thorpe S.
|80
|Hits Pricey Legacy
|3F
|1m (ft)
|RP 12/17
|Useeit S.
|76
