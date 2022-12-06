December 7, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/28-12/4) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Dr B 4F 1m (sy) AQU 12/3 Go for Wand S. 107
Mind Control 6H 1m (sy) AQU 12/3 Cigar Mile H. 104
Wentru 4G 1 1/2m (ft) WO 12/4 Valedictory S. 97
Who’s the Star 4G 1 1/2m (ft) WO 12/4 Valedictory S. 97
Big Truck 4G 1m 70y (my) MVR 12/3 Ruff/Kirchberg Memorial H. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/28-12/4) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Bankit 6H 7f (my) AQU 12/4 New York Stallion Series S. 96
Ready To Venture (GB) 4F 6f (ft) TP 12/3 Holiday Inaugural S. 91
Oeuvre 3F 5 1/2f (ft) FG 12/3 Pan Zareta S. 87
Impazible Donna 5M 7f (my) AQU 12/4 New York Stallion Series S. 84
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/28-12/4) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Regal Glory 6M 1m (fm) DMR 12/4 Matriarch S. 100
Turn On The Jets (IRE) 3G 5f (fm) DMR 12/3 Stormy Liberal S. 99
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/28-12/4) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Dubyuhnell 2C 1 1/8m (sy) AQU 12/3 Remsen S. 100
Dorth Vader 2F 6f (ft) TAM 12/3 Sandpiper S. 94
Super Chow 2C 6f (ft) TAM 12/3 Inaugural S. 94
Post Time 2C 7f (my) LRL 12/3 Maryland Juvenile S. 93
Winning Time 2C 7f (ft) PRX 11/29 Pennsylvania Nursery S. 92
Passarando 2G 1m (ft) GG 12/3 Gold Rush S. 89
Julia Shining 2F 1 1/8m (sy) AQU 12/3 Demoiselle S. 88
Girl Trouble 2F 6f (ft) PRX 11/29 Future Stars Filly Division S. 86
Malibu Moonshine 2F 7f (my) LRL 12/3 Maryland Juvenile Filly S. 86
In Troubled Waters 2F 6f (my) MVR 12/3 Glacial Princess S. 73
Miss River Rat 2F 6 1/2f (ft) HAW 12/3 Pat Whitworth Illinois Debutante S. 68
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/28-12/4) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Speaking Scout 3G 1 1/8m (fm) DMR 12/3 Hollywood Derby 89

