Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 28-Dec. 4

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Dr B
|4F
|1m (sy)
|AQU 12/3
|Go for Wand S.
|107
|Mind Control
|6H
|1m (sy)
|AQU 12/3
|Cigar Mile H.
|104
|Wentru
|4G
|1 1/2m (ft)
|WO 12/4
|Valedictory S.
|97
|Who’s the Star
|4G
|1 1/2m (ft)
|WO 12/4
|Valedictory S.
|97
|Big Truck
|4G
|1m 70y (my)
|MVR 12/3
|Ruff/Kirchberg Memorial H.
|87
|Bankit
|6H
|7f (my)
|AQU 12/4
|New York Stallion Series S.
|96
|Ready To Venture (GB)
|4F
|6f (ft)
|TP 12/3
|Holiday Inaugural S.
|91
|Oeuvre
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|FG 12/3
|Pan Zareta S.
|87
|Impazible Donna
|5M
|7f (my)
|AQU 12/4
|New York Stallion Series S.
|84
|Regal Glory
|6M
|1m (fm)
|DMR 12/4
|Matriarch S.
|100
|Turn On The Jets (IRE)
|3G
|5f (fm)
|DMR 12/3
|Stormy Liberal S.
|99
|Dubyuhnell
|2C
|1 1/8m (sy)
|AQU 12/3
|Remsen S.
|100
|Dorth Vader
|2F
|6f (ft)
|TAM 12/3
|Sandpiper S.
|94
|Super Chow
|2C
|6f (ft)
|TAM 12/3
|Inaugural S.
|94
|Post Time
|2C
|7f (my)
|LRL 12/3
|Maryland Juvenile S.
|93
|Winning Time
|2C
|7f (ft)
|PRX 11/29
|Pennsylvania Nursery S.
|92
|Passarando
|2G
|1m (ft)
|GG 12/3
|Gold Rush S.
|89
|Julia Shining
|2F
|1 1/8m (sy)
|AQU 12/3
|Demoiselle S.
|88
|Girl Trouble
|2F
|6f (ft)
|PRX 11/29
|Future Stars Filly Division S.
|86
|Malibu Moonshine
|2F
|7f (my)
|LRL 12/3
|Maryland Juvenile Filly S.
|86
|In Troubled Waters
|2F
|6f (my)
|MVR 12/3
|Glacial Princess S.
|73
|Miss River Rat
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HAW 12/3
|Pat Whitworth Illinois Debutante S.
|68
|Speaking Scout
|3G
|1 1/8m (fm)
|DMR 12/3
|Hollywood Derby
|89
