Dubyuhnell edges Arctic Arrogance in Remsen

Dubyuhnell tracked pacesetter Arctic Arrogance to the top of the stretch and outdueled his rival to the wire in Saturday’s $250,000 Remsen (G2) at Aqueduct, scoring by a half-length in his stakes debut. From the first crop of Good Magic, Dubyuhnell picked up 10 points winning the Road to the Kentucky Debry series qualifier.

Jose Ortiz guided the chestnut colt for Danny Gargan, and Dubyuhnell earned his second straight win for owners West Paces Racing and Stonestreet Stables following a 2 1/2-length maiden win at Aqueduct on Oct. 2 in his second career outing.

The winner left the starting gate as the 4-1 third choice among seven juveniles, and Dubyuhnell completed the 1 1/8-mile distance in 1:50.88, more than two seconds faster than two-year-old fillies in the Demoiselle (G2) one race earlier.

“He was drawing off,” Gargan said. “I think we were pretty lucky he does want to get the distance. We just have to stay sound and stay lucky and keep picking the right races. Maybe we’ll be somewhere in May.”

Arctic Arrogance, the 2.30-1 second choice following a convincing win over New York-bred rivals in the Oct. 30 Sleepy Hollow S. at Aqueduct, broke on top and showed the way through splits in :24.31, :48.13, and 1:12.23. Dubyuhnell showed more speed than his previous two starts, racing up close to the pacesetter from the start, and he advanced to even terms turning for home.

Dubyuhnell forged his way to a narrow lead in upper stretch and eventually got the upper hand late. Arctic Arrogance was 11 1/4 lengths clear of 1.35-1 favorite Tuskegee Airmen, who never make a serious impact from off the pace in his first two-turn start, and it was another 16 1/4-length margin to Quick to Accuse in fourth. Midnight Trouble, Il Miracolo, and Prove Right completed the order.

“He broke good,” Ortiz said. “Initially, we thought we were going to lay a little bit farther back than that because it looked like it was going to be a lot of speed in the race. I told Dan (Gargan), ‘I’m just going to break forward and see what happens going into the first turn.’ Surprisingly, it was only (Jose) Lezcano there with Arctic Arrogance who I thought was one of the speed, but I was able to lay next to him every step of the way. I was very happy. On the backside, we hit the second turn and I knew it would be me or him.”

Bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet, Dubyuhnell commanded a $400,000 sales price at last year’s Keeneland September yearling sale. He’s out of the multiple Grade 3-winning millionaire Wild Gams, a daughter of Wild Gams, and counts Grade 2-winning sprinter Nearctic as a half-brother.

“This colt here I think is more of the Derby type of horse because he wants to get the distance,” Gargan said. “A mile and an eighth suits him and he came running at the end. They were going fast. He was up towards the lead and they went three-quarters in 1:12 and change and that’s running today. The fillies (in the Demoiselle) I think went 1:14 and change. They went a mile in 1:37 and change and that’s getting after it. I was impressed with this race.”

Gargan said Dubyuhnell will head to Florida for the winter, but the colt could return to Aqueduct for the Withers (G3) in February.

“I’d love to win the Wood Memorial (G2), it’s one of my favorite races,” Gargan said. “There’s no plans for where he’ll go next, but we could see him here for the Withers.”