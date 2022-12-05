December 5, 2022

Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Dec. 5

GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.81 – 1
Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta54.44
Daily Double74.39
Trifecta287.71
Pick 3394.21
Superfecta1,634.08
Pick 45,785.79
Pick 515,380.56
Pick 6 Jackpot43,786.66
Super High Five4,353.57
TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 12/04)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 89 31% E Outside
6.0fDirt 72 28% S Rail
1 MileDirt 98 33% E Inside
1 1/16mDirt 11 18% E/P Outside
Turf Sprint 12 25% P Middle
Turf Routes 49 29% E/P Outside
TRACK BIAS WEEK(11/28 – 12/04)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 6 17% E/P Middle
6.0fDirt 7 43% E Middle
1 MileDirt 9 44% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 3 0% S Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
France Reid 10 5 1 1 2.41 4 28%
Thomas Jamey R. 8 3 2 1 3.56 1 20%
Troy Matthew A. 2 2 0 0 4.65 0 9%
Badilla Manuel 3 2 0 0 10.07 0 13%
Meier Monty R. 6 2 1 1 10.52 0 11%
Ramos Jesus 6 2 0 0 11.38 0 11%
Rondan Felix 6 2 0 0 19.28 2 12%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Espinoza Assael 14 5 1 1 5.56 3 21%
Martinez Catalino 7 3 0 3 4.54 0 17%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Trujillo Victor M. 14 0 0 1 10.84 1 15%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Rivera Santos 12 0 2 1 20.10 0 12%

