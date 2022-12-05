Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Dec. 5

|GOLDEN GATE FIELDS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.81 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 35%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|54.44
|Daily Double
|74.39
|Trifecta
|287.71
|Pick 3
|394.21
|Superfecta
|1,634.08
|Pick 4
|5,785.79
|Pick 5
|15,380.56
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|43,786.66
|Super High Five
|4,353.57
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|France Reid
|10
|5
|1
|1
|2.41
|4
|28%
|Thomas Jamey R.
|8
|3
|2
|1
|3.56
|1
|20%
|Troy Matthew A.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4.65
|0
|9%
|Badilla Manuel
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10.07
|0
|13%
|Meier Monty R.
|6
|2
|1
|1
|10.52
|0
|11%
|Ramos Jesus
|6
|2
|0
|0
|11.38
|0
|11%
|Rondan Felix
|6
|2
|0
|0
|19.28
|2
|12%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Espinoza Assael
|14
|5
|1
|1
|5.56
|3
|21%
|Martinez Catalino
|7
|3
|0
|3
|4.54
|0
|17%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Trujillo Victor M.
|14
|0
|0
|1
|10.84
|1
|15%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Rivera Santos
|12
|0
|2
|1
|20.10
|0
|12%
