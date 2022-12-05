Golden Gate Fields At a Glance Dec. 5

TRACK BIAS MEET(08/26 – 12/04)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 89 31% E Outside 6.0fDirt 72 28% S Rail 1 MileDirt 98 33% E Inside 1 1/16mDirt 11 18% E/P Outside Turf Sprint 12 25% P Middle Turf Routes 49 29% E/P Outside

TRACK BIAS WEEK(11/28 – 12/04)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 6 17% E/P Middle 6.0fDirt 7 43% E Middle 1 MileDirt 9 44% E Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 3 0% S Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na