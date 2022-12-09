December 9, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 10

December 9, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Ninth Hour, 7-2
(6th) Run Up the Score, 5-1
Charles Town (4th) Green Screen Queen, 9-2
(5th) Stylish Paint, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Greeley’s Dealer, 3-1
(3rd) Everlyn’s Angel, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Veterans Day, 6-1
(6th) Alterana, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) L’Enfant Dit, 9-2
(6th) Exquisite Legacy, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Harbor Moon, 10-1
(3rd) Luvisanaki, 4-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
(6th) Mud Island, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) General J R, 4-1
(5th) Voice of Now, 4-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Midnight Lightning, 7-2
(4th) Mercy Now, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Bettys Cash, 7-2
(7th) Flash of Mischief, 7-2
Remington Park (3rd) Crimson Lady, 4-1
(5th) Rosie’s Outlaw, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Eau Claire, 4-1
(4th) Kenya Sun, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Trinity Park, 3-1
(2nd) Spirit Belle, 4-1

