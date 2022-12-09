Spot Plays Dec. 10

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Ninth Hour, 7-2
|(6th) Run Up the Score, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Green Screen Queen, 9-2
|(5th) Stylish Paint, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Greeley’s Dealer, 3-1
|(3rd) Everlyn’s Angel, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Veterans Day, 6-1
|(6th) Alterana, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) L’Enfant Dit, 9-2
|(6th) Exquisite Legacy, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Harbor Moon, 10-1
|(3rd) Luvisanaki, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
|(6th) Mud Island, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) General J R, 4-1
|(5th) Voice of Now, 4-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Midnight Lightning, 7-2
|(4th) Mercy Now, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Bettys Cash, 7-2
|(7th) Flash of Mischief, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Crimson Lady, 4-1
|(5th) Rosie’s Outlaw, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Eau Claire, 4-1
|(4th) Kenya Sun, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Trinity Park, 3-1
|(2nd) Spirit Belle, 4-1
