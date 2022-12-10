Spot Plays Dec. 11

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Mischief Motion, 5-1
|(5th) Ribot’s Valentine, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Duvee, 7-2
|(4th) Bellamy Cay, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Tom’s Moon, 8-1
|(6th) Rachel’s Coach, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Funding Gap, 3-1
|(4th) Bluey, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
|(4th) Son of Grace, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Raise a Speights, 3-1
|(3rd) Bali Hai, 4-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Emily Smile, 3-1
|(2nd) June Gloom, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Shannon’s Girl, 4-1
|(4th) Chaldea, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Shotgun Up, 4-1
|(7th) Army Kitten, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Bertrada, 7-2
|(3rd) Fuel Surcharge, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Uncle Bull, 6-1
|(4th) Lois Len, 4-1
