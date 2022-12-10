December 10, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 11

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Mischief Motion, 5-1
(5th) Ribot’s Valentine, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Duvee, 7-2
(4th) Bellamy Cay, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Tom’s Moon, 8-1
(6th) Rachel’s Coach, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Funding Gap, 3-1
(4th) Bluey, 7-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
(4th) Son of Grace, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Raise a Speights, 3-1
(3rd) Bali Hai, 4-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Emily Smile, 3-1
(2nd) June Gloom, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Shannon’s Girl, 4-1
(4th) Chaldea, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Shotgun Up, 4-1
(7th) Army Kitten, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Bertrada, 7-2
(3rd) Fuel Surcharge, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Uncle Bull, 6-1
(4th) Lois Len, 4-1

*


