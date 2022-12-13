Spot Plays Dec. 14

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(6th) Captain Sam, 10-1
|(7th) Freedom Rider, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(5th) Golden Passage, 3-1
|(6th) Atomic Rose, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) E J’s Way, 3-1
|(4th) Song Runner, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Transpired, 5-1
|(5th) I Love Jaxson, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Jack’s Dream, 9-2
|(3rd) The Filter, 7-2
|Parx
|(2nd) Causes Trouble, 3-1
|(4th) Offaly Fast, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Peak of Chic, 4-1
|(3rd) Mystic Point, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(4th) Wild Express, 6-1
|(5th) Ship of Dreams, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Winter’s Ghost, 7-2
|(4th) Elary, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Joyful Heart, 6-1
|(5th) Only Kidding, 3-1
