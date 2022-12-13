December 13, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 14

December 13, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (6th) Captain Sam, 10-1
(7th) Freedom Rider, 3-1
Delta Downs (5th) Golden Passage, 3-1
(6th) Atomic Rose, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) E J’s Way, 3-1
(4th) Song Runner, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Transpired, 5-1
(5th) I Love Jaxson, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Jack’s Dream, 9-2
(3rd) The Filter, 7-2
Parx (2nd) Causes Trouble, 3-1
(4th) Offaly Fast, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Peak of Chic, 4-1
(3rd) Mystic Point, 5-1
Remington Park (4th) Wild Express, 6-1
(5th) Ship of Dreams, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Winter’s Ghost, 7-2
(4th) Elary, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Joyful Heart, 6-1
(5th) Only Kidding, 3-1

*


