Spot Plays Dec. 15

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Strong Light, 3-1
(6th) Gentleman Joe, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Cousin Winnie, 3-1
(3rd) Chromatic Lass, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Gotta Deal, 5-1
(2nd) Mean American, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) H.T. Xena, 3-1
(4th) Dyn O Mite, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cloud Storage, 3-1
(4th) Sponger, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Ballroom Blitz, 7-2
(7th) Mon Paradis, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Sweet Dynasty, 6-1
(3rd) Iffy Asset Class, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Seminole Justice, 6-1
(3rd) Always Laughing, 7-2

