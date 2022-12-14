Spot Plays Dec. 15

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Strong Light, 3-1
|(6th) Gentleman Joe, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Cousin Winnie, 3-1
|(3rd) Chromatic Lass, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Gotta Deal, 5-1
|(2nd) Mean American, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) H.T. Xena, 3-1
|(4th) Dyn O Mite, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cloud Storage, 3-1
|(4th) Sponger, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Ballroom Blitz, 7-2
|(7th) Mon Paradis, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Sweet Dynasty, 6-1
|(3rd) Iffy Asset Class, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Seminole Justice, 6-1
|(3rd) Always Laughing, 7-2
