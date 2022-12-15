December 15, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 16

December 15, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Trigger Pull, 5-1
(7th) Funny Joke, 3-1
Charles Town (6th) Justkissmygrits, 7-2
(7th) Epic Time, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Miss Wow Wow, 9-2
(5th) Corrente de Ouro, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Griddy Up Girl, 3-1
(3rd) Autumn’s So Flashy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Bedtime Story, 3-1
(4th) Happy Runner, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Mizzen Millions, 9-2
(6th) Shi O’Shi, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Cocktail Dreaming, 4-1
(4th) Stay Out, 3-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Mr Navigator, 7-2
(3rd) Loud Loud Music, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Herd Immunity, 9-2
(4th) West Side Girl, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Jayjaydee, 3-1
(2nd) Polished Gal, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Pandemic Cat, 4-1
(2nd) Rye Runner, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Imperial King, 3-1
(7th) Cayman Queen, 6-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Not So Easy, 7-2
(4th) Flippo, 3-1

