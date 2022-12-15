Spot Plays Dec. 16

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Trigger Pull, 5-1
|(7th) Funny Joke, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(6th) Justkissmygrits, 7-2
|(7th) Epic Time, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Miss Wow Wow, 9-2
|(5th) Corrente de Ouro, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Griddy Up Girl, 3-1
|(3rd) Autumn’s So Flashy, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Bedtime Story, 3-1
|(4th) Happy Runner, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Mizzen Millions, 9-2
|(6th) Shi O’Shi, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Cocktail Dreaming, 4-1
|(4th) Stay Out, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Mr Navigator, 7-2
|(3rd) Loud Loud Music, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Herd Immunity, 9-2
|(4th) West Side Girl, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Jayjaydee, 3-1
|(2nd) Polished Gal, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Pandemic Cat, 4-1
|(2nd) Rye Runner, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Imperial King, 3-1
|(7th) Cayman Queen, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Not So Easy, 7-2
|(4th) Flippo, 3-1
