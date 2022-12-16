Spot Plays Dec. 17

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Handsome Cat, 4-1
|(9th) Jackson Heights, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(5th) Gold Fiber, 3-1
|(7th) Officer Stone, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Bourbon Day, 7-2
|(5th) Cpriority, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Lilrascalman, 4-1
|(5th) Leroy Jenkins, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Lieutenant Stan, 8-1
|(3rd) Red Gun, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Rap Star, 9-2
|(5th) Tiz Approved, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) The Colora Kid, 3-1
|(4th) B West, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(6th) Facts Matter, 6-1
|(7th) Blame It On Rose, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) St Andrews, 3-1
|(3rd) Coach Adams, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Misty’s Fool, 4-1
|(4th) Miranden, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Odds On, 3-1
|(4th) Summer Bee, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Hometown Hero, 3-1
|(3rd) Complete, 7-2
