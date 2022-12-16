December 16, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 17

December 16, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Handsome Cat, 4-1
(9th) Jackson Heights, 7-2
Charles Town (5th) Gold Fiber, 3-1
(7th) Officer Stone, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Bourbon Day, 7-2
(5th) Cpriority, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Lilrascalman, 4-1
(5th) Leroy Jenkins, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lieutenant Stan, 8-1
(3rd) Red Gun, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) Rap Star, 9-2
(5th) Tiz Approved, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) The Colora Kid, 3-1
(4th) B West, 3-1
Los Alamitos (6th) Facts Matter, 6-1
(7th) Blame It On Rose, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) St Andrews, 3-1
(3rd) Coach Adams, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Misty’s Fool, 4-1
(4th) Miranden, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Odds On, 3-1
(4th) Summer Bee, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Hometown Hero, 3-1
(3rd) Complete, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs