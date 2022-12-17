December 17, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 18

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Shigeko, 7-2
(7th) Villareggia, 9-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Fitts N Starts, 9-2
(7th) Noneya, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Wise and Elegant, 5-1
(4th) Sherlyn Go Go, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) Wild Fox, 4-1
(5th) Ministry of Art, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Cashing Big Checks, 7-2
(6th) Demo Doctor, 6-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Oil Can Knight, 4-1
(4th) Violent Storm, 8-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Eight Straight, 3-1
(3rd) All in Good Time, 4-1

