Spot Plays Dec. 2

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) I’m Buzzy, 7-2
|(5th) Achilles Heel, 5-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Rich Gold, 4-1
|(4th) Orth, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Bitsy C C Lil Girl, 7-2
|(4th) Corot, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Realitos, 3-1
|(3rd) I’ll Raise You, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Tropicana Girl, 9-2
|(2nd) Union Gig, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Smooth Motion, 9-2
|(2nd) Cloud Play, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Sure Shot Annie, 8-1
|(4th) Mom’s Kingdom, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Out of Stock, 4-1
|(7th) Arrogante, 6-1
|Remington
|(2nd) Missin Hollywood, 3-1
|(4th) Smoking Guitar, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Shimmering Leroid, 5-1
|(6th) Liveforthesong, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Ingersoll, 3-1
|(4th) Bareback Fun, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Forittable, 7-2
|(2nd) Coreyville, 9-2
Leave a Reply