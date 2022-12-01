December 1, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 2

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) I’m Buzzy, 7-2
(5th) Achilles Heel, 5-1
Del Mar (2nd) Rich Gold, 4-1
(4th) Orth, 5-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Bitsy C C Lil Girl, 7-2
(4th) Corot, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Realitos, 3-1
(3rd) I’ll Raise You, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Tropicana Girl, 9-2
(2nd) Union Gig, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Smooth Motion, 9-2
(2nd) Cloud Play, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Sure Shot Annie, 8-1
(4th) Mom’s Kingdom, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Out of Stock, 4-1
(7th) Arrogante, 6-1
Remington (2nd) Missin Hollywood, 3-1
(4th) Smoking Guitar, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Shimmering Leroid, 5-1
(6th) Liveforthesong, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Ingersoll, 3-1
(4th) Bareback Fun, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Forittable, 7-2
(2nd) Coreyville, 9-2

