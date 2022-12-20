December 20, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 21

December 20, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (1st) Maria Gone Wild, 3-1
    (6th) Willie the Man, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Leavenworth, 7-2
    (4th) Appraisal, 3-1
Mahoning Valley   (6th) Shea D Capture, 6-1
    (7th) Gall’s Dancer, 6-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Frosted Wild Ride, 8-1
    (8th) First Navy Admiral, 9-2
Penn National   (3rd) Upfor Parole, 7-2
    (6th) Celtic Revival, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Miss California, 4-1
    (5th) Fierce Warrior, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Heart On the Run, 7-2
    (7th) Big Creed, 10-1
Turfway Park   (6th) Two Sixtyone, 6-1
    (8th) Bella Conchita, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs