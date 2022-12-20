Spot Plays Dec. 21

|Delta Downs
|(1st) Maria Gone Wild, 3-1
|(6th) Willie the Man, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Leavenworth, 7-2
|(4th) Appraisal, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(6th) Shea D Capture, 6-1
|(7th) Gall’s Dancer, 6-1
|Parx
Racing
|(2nd) Frosted Wild Ride,
8-1
|(8th) First Navy Admiral,
9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Upfor Parole, 7-2
|(6th) Celtic Revival, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Miss California, 4-1
|(5th) Fierce Warrior, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Heart On the Run, 7-2
|(7th) Big Creed, 10-1
|Turfway Park
|(6th) Two Sixtyone, 6-1
|(8th) Bella Conchita, 7-2
