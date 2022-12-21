December 21, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 22

December 21, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (4th) Mr. B Cause, 7-2
    (8th) Onamargaritaday, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (3rd) Solid Country Gold, 7-2
    (8th) Marina’s Gold, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Seax, 5-1
    (6th) Dream On Baby, 6-1
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Top Hat Blitz, 4-1
    (6th) Naughty Prince, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Byzantine Empire, 8-1
    (5th) Antonov, 9-2
Turf Paradise   (5th) Willy the Cobbler, 4-1
    (7th) Hey Jasper, 8-1
Turfway Park   (5th) Sitting Pretty, 4-1
    (7th) Barista, 3-1

