Spot Plays Dec. 22

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Mr. B Cause, 7-2
|(8th) Onamargaritaday, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Solid Country Gold, 7-2
|(8th) Marina’s Gold, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Seax, 5-1
|(6th) Dream On Baby, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Top Hat Blitz, 4-1
|(6th) Naughty Prince, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Byzantine Empire, 8-1
|(5th) Antonov, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Willy the Cobbler, 4-1
|(7th) Hey Jasper, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Sitting Pretty, 4-1
|(7th) Barista, 3-1
