December 24, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 26

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Fair Grounds   (7th) Spielman, 7-2
    (13th) Intrepid Heart, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) That’s Bind Babe, 6-1
    (11th) True Comfort, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Look Up to Heaven, 9-2
    (4th) Rose E Holiday, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Indy Princess Koko, 8-1
    (7th) Sheza Hoot, 6-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Private Network, 6-1
    (6th) Croatian, 4-1
Santa Anita   (6th) Heywoods Beach, 7-2
    (11th) Mise En Scene, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Tumac Mountain, 6-1
    (7th) Clubhouse Saint, 5-1

