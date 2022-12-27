Spot Plays Dec. 28

|Delta Downs
|
|(2nd) Madame Jane, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) Wildcard Gold, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Summer Shandee, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Walks Like a Lady,
9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(1st) Jocko Road, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Dyrdek, 7-2
|Parx
Racing
|
|(5th) Iconic Legacy, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Centre Court Champ,
6-1
|Penn National
|
|(5th) Keystone Warrior, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Prime Time Player,
5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(6th) Cedar Bench, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Cuz, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(4th) Hammering Lemon, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Final Final, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) Storm Risk, 3-1
|
|
|(10th) Off the Charts, 7-2
Leave a Reply