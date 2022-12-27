December 27, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 28

December 27, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (2nd) Madame Jane, 5-1
    (3rd) Wildcard Gold, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Summer Shandee, 4-1
    (7th) Walks Like a Lady, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Jocko Road, 6-1
    (8th) Dyrdek, 7-2
Parx Racing   (5th) Iconic Legacy, 4-1
    (9th) Centre Court Champ, 6-1
Penn National   (5th) Keystone Warrior, 7-2
    (6th) Prime Time Player, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (6th) Cedar Bench, 5-1
    (9th) Cuz, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Hammering Lemon, 4-1
    (7th) Final Final, 4-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Storm Risk, 3-1
    (10th) Off the Charts, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs