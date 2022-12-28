December 28, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 29

December 28, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Yogi, 4-1
(4th) Sweet Mystery, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Tensas Virginia, 9-2
(3rd) Bailey’s Charm, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Glitter Time, 9-2
(5th) Mischief’s Machine, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Strasbourg, 3-1
(6th) King Theo, 8-1
Laurel Park (1st) Best Worst Idea, 7-2
(3rd) Good Story, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (5th) Cosmic Treasure, 3-1
(6th) Enchantedly, 5-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Yankee Dollar, 7-2
(7th) Square Footage, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Runaway Mom, 3-1
(2nd) Land Remembered, 8-1

