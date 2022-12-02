December 2, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Loon Cry, 3-1
(4th) Central Pride, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Miss Lauren, 3-1
(5th) Playboy Roy, 9-2
Del Mar (3rd) Buzz of New York, 3-1
(7th) Thebestisyettobe, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Itsnotmyjob, 3-1
(4th) Clear Humor, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Bootsie’s Galaxy, 3-1
(3rd) Optimal Courage, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Trinidad, 7-2
(7th) Our Silver Oak, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Ready for Diamonds, 5-1
(3rd) No Name Dude, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) April’s Gem, 7-2
(5th) Master Guns, 7-2
Lauel Park (1st) Mo Fire, 8-1
(3rd) Peak of Chic, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Mine Not Mine, 4-1
(5th) Raison Karter, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Finding Silver, 3-1
(4th) Misswish, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Dream Knight, 7-2
(5th) Two Beer Buzz, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Bless the Kitten, 7-2
(4th) Fist Full of Dice, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Tudor Peak, 3-1
(6th) Mo Tough, 3-1

