Spot Plays Dec. 3

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Loon Cry, 3-1
|(4th) Central Pride, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Miss Lauren, 3-1
|(5th) Playboy Roy, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Buzz of New York, 3-1
|(7th) Thebestisyettobe, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Itsnotmyjob, 3-1
|(4th) Clear Humor, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Bootsie’s Galaxy, 3-1
|(3rd) Optimal Courage, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Trinidad, 7-2
|(7th) Our Silver Oak, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Ready for Diamonds, 5-1
|(3rd) No Name Dude, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) April’s Gem, 7-2
|(5th) Master Guns, 7-2
|Lauel Park
|(1st) Mo Fire, 8-1
|(3rd) Peak of Chic, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Mine Not Mine, 4-1
|(5th) Raison Karter, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Finding Silver, 3-1
|(4th) Misswish, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Dream Knight, 7-2
|(5th) Two Beer Buzz, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Bless the Kitten, 7-2
|(4th) Fist Full of Dice, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Tudor Peak, 3-1
|(6th) Mo Tough, 3-1
Leave a Reply