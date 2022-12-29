Spot Plays Dec. 30

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Provision, 6-1
|(7th) Beren, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Speed Effect, 5-1
|(3rd) Settle on Somethin, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Bellamy Cay, 7-2
|(3rd) Kislovodsk, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Prancin N the Park, 7-2
|(6th) Chase the Chaos, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Prominencia, 4-1
|(5th) Takecareofbusiness, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(5th) Tu Royal, 7-2
|(6th) C F V Red Nova, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Pudge Boy Palace, 3-1
|(3rd) Imagine a Cure, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Wildcat Pride, 7-2
|(4th) Flash Town, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Full Impact, 7-2
|(6th) Macron, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Longtail, 3-1
|(6th) Haleigh B, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Allaboutthemoney, 3-1
|(3rd) First Peace, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Rebate, 7-2
|(6th) Dropkick Murphy, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Dante’s Fire, 3-1
|(6th) Scratchoff, 7-2
