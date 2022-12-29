December 30, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 30

December 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Provision, 6-1
(7th) Beren, 8-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Speed Effect, 5-1
(3rd) Settle on Somethin, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Bellamy Cay, 7-2
(3rd) Kislovodsk, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Prancin N the Park, 7-2
(6th) Chase the Chaos, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Prominencia, 4-1
(5th) Takecareofbusiness, 9-2
Hawthorne (5th) Tu Royal, 7-2
(6th) C F V Red Nova, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Pudge Boy Palace, 3-1
(3rd) Imagine a Cure, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Wildcat Pride, 7-2
(4th) Flash Town, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Full Impact, 7-2
(6th) Macron, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Longtail, 3-1
(6th) Haleigh B, 9-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Allaboutthemoney, 3-1
(3rd) First Peace, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Rebate, 7-2
(6th) Dropkick Murphy, 4-1
Turfway Park (5th) Dante’s Fire, 3-1
(6th) Scratchoff, 7-2

