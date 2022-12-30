December 30, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 31

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Alarm Clock, 5-1
(5th) Jet Speed, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Harpes Hill, 7-2
(7th) Comparative, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Love of the Sport, 7-2
(5th) Saxon Saga, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Shesterkin, 7-2
(5th) Baby Billy, 4-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Sheza Savage, 4-1
(4th) Cindy’s G Man, 5-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Divisibility, 3-1
(4th) Domineer, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Rithm Nic, 5-1
(3rd) Golden Joy, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Lane Way, 6-1
(5th) Valiancer, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Confident N Elite, 4-1
(3rd) Alyanaabi, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Eyes of Glory, 5-1
(2nd) Strugar, 7-2

