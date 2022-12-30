Spot Plays Dec. 31

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Alarm Clock, 5-1
|(5th) Jet Speed, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Harpes Hill, 7-2
|(7th) Comparative, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Love of the Sport, 7-2
|(5th) Saxon Saga, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Shesterkin, 7-2
|(5th) Baby Billy, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Sheza Savage, 4-1
|(4th) Cindy’s G Man, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Divisibility, 3-1
|(4th) Domineer, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Rithm Nic, 5-1
|(3rd) Golden Joy, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Lane Way, 6-1
|(5th) Valiancer, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Confident N Elite, 4-1
|(3rd) Alyanaabi, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Eyes of Glory, 5-1
|(2nd) Strugar, 7-2
Leave a Reply