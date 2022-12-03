December 3, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 4

December 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Caribbean, 4-1
(3rd) Bobby the Tank, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Dandy Man Shines, 7-2
(3rd) Single Track Mind, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Kaitlyn’s Court, 7-2
(2nd) Cat Five, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Tex Hanley, 7-2
(5th) Dance Lady, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mosler’s Image, 5-1
(4th) California Gigi, 4-1
Hawthorne (4th) It’s Greek to Me, 3-1
(5th) Daigle, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) Manitoulin Island, 5-1
(5th) Milano, 9-2
Woodbine (2nd) All Time Classic, 9-2
(4th) The Great Oz, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs