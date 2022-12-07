December 8, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 8

December 7, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
TRACK

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Bonana Fanna Foe, 9-2
    (3rd) April Antics, 3-1
Charles Town   (4th) Gabriel’s Wing. 3-1
    (9th) Awesome Charge, 3-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Moonshine Max, 3-1
    (2nd) Start Well, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (5th) Medway Queen, 6-1
    (7th) Baseline Beater, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Boy o’ Boy, 7-2
    (5th) Sir Samuel, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Carol’s Royalty, 7-2
    (6th) Beach Front, 5-1
Remington Park   (1st) Dobbins G, 7-2
    (2nd) Full Dinner Jacket, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Corn Pop, 6-1
    (5th) Mr. Who, 4-1
Turfway Park   (4th) Double Advantage, 4-1
    (6th) Vezpa, 7-2
Woodbine   (4th) Mumblebee, 3-1
    (8th) Stole the Ring, 4-1

