Spot Plays Dec. 8

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Bonana Fanna Foe, 9-2
|
|
|(3rd) April Antics, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(4th) Gabriel’s Wing. 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Awesome Charge, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Moonshine Max, 3-1
|
|
|(2nd) Start Well, 7-2
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(5th) Medway Queen, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Baseline Beater, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Boy o’ Boy, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Sir Samuel, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Carol’s Royalty, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Beach Front, 5-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Dobbins G, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Full Dinner Jacket,
3-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(3rd) Corn Pop, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Mr. Who, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(4th) Double Advantage, 4-1
|
|
|(6th) Vezpa, 7-2
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Mumblebee, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Stole the Ring, 4-1
Leave a Reply