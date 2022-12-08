Spot Plays Dec. 9

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Kitten’s Appeal, 7-2
|(3rd) Tempermental, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Speights Your Mind, 3-1
|(4th) Codigo, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Summer Is Hot, 5-1
|(3rd) Cajun Trinity, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Bayou Beauty, 7-2
|(2nd) Unitedappeal, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Irish Song Leader, 7-2
|(6th) In Honor of Autism, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Swan Lake, 9-2
|(4th) Strong Embrace, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Last Wish, 3-1
|(5th) Frost Warrior, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Being Blessed, 9-2
|(5th) Oil Can Knight, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Catechism, 3-1
|(7th) Empire Pass, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Foreclosure, 3-1
|(2nd) Fast Cash, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Heroic Song, 3-1
|(5th) Guilty Affair, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Especiallea, 8-1
|(3rd) Isla Bonita, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) My Tommy Lee, 4-1
|(3rd) Hendrix, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Breach of Trust, 7-2
|(4th) Runninforcover, 6-1
