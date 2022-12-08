December 8, 2022

Spot Plays Dec. 9

December 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Kitten’s Appeal, 7-2
(3rd) Tempermental, 3-1
Charles Town (3rd) Speights Your Mind, 3-1
(4th) Codigo, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Summer Is Hot, 5-1
(3rd) Cajun Trinity, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Bayou Beauty, 7-2
(2nd) Unitedappeal, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Irish Song Leader, 7-2
(6th) In Honor of Autism, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Swan Lake, 9-2
(4th) Strong Embrace, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) Last Wish, 3-1
(5th) Frost Warrior, 3-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Being Blessed, 9-2
(5th) Oil Can Knight, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Catechism, 3-1
(7th) Empire Pass, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Foreclosure, 3-1
(2nd) Fast Cash, 9-2
Remington Park (2nd) Heroic Song, 3-1
(5th) Guilty Affair, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Especiallea, 8-1
(3rd) Isla Bonita, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) My Tommy Lee, 4-1
(3rd) Hendrix, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Breach of Trust, 7-2
(4th) Runninforcover, 6-1

