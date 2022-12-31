Spot Plays Jan. 1

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Steerage, 3-1
|(2nd) Swifty Devil, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Max Pandowdy, 7-2
|(6th) Beleout, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Boundforjamaica, 7-2
|(5th) Tijera Lee, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Strategy Queen, 6-1
|(3rd) Swan Lake, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Flaming East, 3-1
|(3rd) Kentucky Kiss, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Princedreamcess, 7-2
|(5th) City Legend, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Saffa’s Day, 3-1
|(5th) A Little Bit Crazy, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Peep’s Day, 7-2
|(6th) Prudent Song, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Reservenotmet, 3-1
|(3rd) Like a Saltshaker, 4-1
Leave a Reply