December 31, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 1

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Steerage, 3-1
(2nd) Swifty Devil, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Max Pandowdy, 7-2
(6th) Beleout, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Boundforjamaica, 7-2
(5th) Tijera Lee, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Strategy Queen, 6-1
(3rd) Swan Lake, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Flaming East, 3-1
(3rd) Kentucky Kiss, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Princedreamcess, 7-2
(5th) City Legend, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Saffa’s Day, 3-1
(5th) A Little Bit Crazy, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Peep’s Day, 7-2
(6th) Prudent Song, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Reservenotmet, 3-1
(3rd) Like a Saltshaker, 4-1

