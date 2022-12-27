Top Brisnet Class Ratings Dec. 19-25

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Endorsed
|GP
|7f (ft)
|12/22
|120.0
|Black Belt
|GP
|1m (ft)
|12/23
|119.8
|Belgrano
|GP
|5f (gd)
|12/24
|119.0
|Strobe
|FG
|6f (ft)
|12/22
|119.0
|Cowboy Malice
|PRX
|1 1/16m (ft)
|12/21
|118.0
|Hot N Spicy Love
|PEN
|1m 70y (ft)
|12/20
|117.6
|Naughty Prince
|MVR
|6f (ft)
|12/22
|117.5
|Dreamer’s Disease
|DED
|6 1/2f (ft)
|12/22
|117.4
|Keepcalmcarryon
|FG
|1 1/16m (ft)
|12/22
|117.3
|Joy in the Battle
|TUP
|a7 1/2f (fm)
|12/21
|117.3
|Droppin G’s
|TP
|6 1/2f (ft)
|12/21
|117.2
|One in Vermillion
|TUP
|6 1/2f (ft)
|12/21
|117.1
|Sofia’s Secret
|PRX
|1m (ft)
|12/20
|117.0
|Battle of Berlin
|PRX
|7f (ft)
|12/19
|116.8
|Rumohr Reigns
|DED
|6 1/2f (ft)
|12/21
|116.8
