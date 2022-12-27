December 27, 2022

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Dec. 19-25

December 27, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Endorsed GP 7f (ft) 12/22 120.0
Black Belt GP 1m (ft) 12/23 119.8
Belgrano GP 5f (gd) 12/24 119.0
Strobe FG 6f (ft) 12/22 119.0
Cowboy Malice PRX 1 1/16m (ft) 12/21 118.0
Hot N Spicy Love PEN 1m 70y (ft) 12/20 117.6
Naughty Prince MVR 6f (ft) 12/22 117.5
Dreamer’s Disease DED 6 1/2f (ft) 12/22 117.4
Keepcalmcarryon FG 1 1/16m (ft) 12/22 117.3
Joy in the Battle TUP a7 1/2f (fm) 12/21 117.3
Droppin G’s TP 6 1/2f (ft) 12/21 117.2
One in Vermillion TUP 6 1/2f (ft) 12/21 117.1
Sofia’s Secret PRX 1m (ft) 12/20 117.0
Battle of Berlin PRX 7f (ft) 12/19 116.8
Rumohr Reigns DED 6 1/2f (ft) 12/21 116.8

