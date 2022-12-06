Top Brisnet Class Ratings Nov. 28-Dec. 4

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Dr B
|AQU
|1m (sy)
|12/3
|123.5
|Dubyuhnell
|AQU
|1 1/8m (sy)
|12/3
|121.3
|Mind Control
|AQU
|1m (sy)
|12/3
|120.5
|Regal Glory
|DMR
|1m (fm)
|12/4
|120.1
|Secret Love
|AQU
|6f (ft)
|12/2
|119.8
|Bankit
|AQU
|7f (my)
|12/4
|119.7
|W W Cookie Monster
|HAW
|6 1/2f (ft)
|12/3
|119.2
|Ready To Venture (GB)
|TP
|6f (ft)
|12/3
|119.1
|Response Time
|LRL
|7f (gd)
|12/4
|119.0
|Ruby Bleu
|PRX
|1m 70y (sy)
|11/30
|119.0
|Wentru
|WO
|1 1/2m (ft)
|12/4
|118.8
|Who’s the Star
|WO
|1 1/2m (ft)
|12/4
|118.8
|Tap the Faith
|AQU
|1m (gd)
|12/1
|118.7
|Super Chow
|TAM
|6f (ft)
|12/3
|118.6
|Greyes Creek
|TP
|1m (ft)
|12/1
|118.6
