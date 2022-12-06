December 7, 2022

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Nov. 28-Dec. 4

December 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Dr B   AQU   1m (sy)   12/3   123.5
Dubyuhnell   AQU   1 1/8m (sy)   12/3   121.3
Mind Control   AQU   1m (sy)   12/3   120.5
Regal Glory   DMR   1m (fm)   12/4   120.1
Secret Love   AQU   6f (ft)   12/2   119.8
Bankit   AQU   7f (my)   12/4   119.7
W W Cookie Monster   HAW   6 1/2f (ft)   12/3   119.2
Ready To Venture (GB)   TP   6f (ft)   12/3   119.1
Response Time   LRL   7f (gd)   12/4   119.0
Ruby Bleu   PRX   1m 70y (sy)   11/30   119.0
Wentru   WO   1 1/2m (ft)   12/4   118.8
Who’s the Star   WO   1 1/2m (ft)   12/4   118.8
Tap the Faith   AQU   1m (gd)   12/1   118.7
Super Chow   TAM   6f (ft)   12/3   118.6
Greyes Creek   TP   1m (ft)   12/1   118.6

