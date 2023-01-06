January 7, 2023

Spot Plays Jan. 7

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Skylander, 7-2
    (6th) Risk Free, 10-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Remys Gunsmoke, 9-2
    (3rd) Per Diem, 9-2
Delta Downs   (3rd) Muletrain, 4-1
    (9th) California Cali, 9-2
Fair Grounds   (6th) George Allen, 3-1
    (10th) Fifteen Love Back, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Love of the Sport, 5-1
    (10th) Fourth Street, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Royal Mende, 10-1
    (10th) Picking Up Pennies, 6-1
Laurel   (2nd) Musical Cat, 7-2
    (9th) Grand Manner, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Grapnel, 8-1
    (7th) Belfast Boy, 10-1
Santa Anita   (2nd) Regulation Dazed, 4-1
    (6th) Eddie’s New Dream, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (5th) Tuddenham Mill, 9-2
    (7th) Dancin Dee, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Precedent, 5-1
    (8th) Sir Deputy, 10-1
Turfway Park   (3rd) Common Bond, 10-1
    (7th) Slicked Back, 10-1

