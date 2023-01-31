Atomically, Red Carpet Ready among 10 in Forward Gal

Juvenile stakes winners Atomically and Red Carpet Ready will open their three-year-old campaigns in Saturday’s $125,000 Forward Gal (G3) at Gulfstream Park. A Road to the Kentucky Oaks qualifier, the seven-furlong event will award the top five points on a 20-8-6-4-2 scale, and 10 fillies are set.

Following a pair of smashing wins over state-bred rivals, including the My Dear Girl division of the Florida Sire series, Atomically was bet down as the 6-1 third choice in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) at Keeneland, but the stalker made little impact, finishing seventh. A private purchase before the last start, Atomically will make her second outing for Todd Pletcher, and the daughter of Girvin adds the services of Jose Ortiz.

Red Carpet Ready has yet to be seriously tested, winning both starts by open lengths on the front end, and the Rusty Arnold-trained filly will show speed with new rider Luis Saez. She won wire-to-wire by a 10-length margin when making her career debut in a maiden special weight at Churchill Downs in late October, and the Oscar Performance filly came back four weeks later with a facile 3 1/4-length win in the Fern Creek S. at 6 1/2 furlongs.

Undervalued Asset is a contender in her stakes debut for Chad Brown. By Speightstown, the bay filly won in hand when making her lone appearance in an Aqueduct maiden special weight on Nov. 10, scoring on the front end by 8 1/4 lengths, and Irad Ortiz Jr. retains the mount on the exciting prospect.

Multiple Florida-bred stakes winner Lynx will cut back in trip after a third in the Cash Run S. on Jan. 1, and Laurel stakes winner Twice as Sweet, fourth in the Dec. 26 Letellier Memorial at Fair Grounds, gets Tyler Gaffalione.

Apropos will jump to stakes company for Jimmy Toner following a convincing maiden tally at second asking over a sloppy Gulfstream track seven weeks ago, and Positano Sunset steps up for Ian Wilkes after graduating at Churchill Downs in mid-November. Adeliese’s Smile, Arella Star, and Flakes complete the field.