Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Jan. 9-15

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Ginobili
|6G
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/14
|96
|Heir to Greatness
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/13
|91
|Tiger Moon
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 1/13
|90
|Enchanted Nile
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/13
|86
|Greatheart
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/15
|86
|Right Trappe
|5M
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/15
|79
|Duchess Bubbles
|5M
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/14
|67
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Full Authority
|6H
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/15
|96
|Hazy Command
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/14
|93
|Ginsburned
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/15
|91
|Impressed
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/14
|91
|Chapel Barn
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/15
|90
|Papa Rocket
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/14
|90
|Tales of Home
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/14
|89
|Town Branch
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/13
|89
|Lansdowne
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/13
|87
|Betty Jo
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/14
|84
|Hartley
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/15
|84
|Lucky Dude
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/14
|80
|Star Pose
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/13
|78
|Street Commander
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/13
|74
|Miri a Coincidence
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/15
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Verifying
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/14
|95
|Shopper’s Revenge
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/14
|89
|Always Angels
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/15
|87
|Klassy Bridgette
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/13
|86
|Missin Curfew
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/15
|83
|Shake Rattle Nroll
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/13
|73
