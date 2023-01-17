January 17, 2023

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Jan. 9-15

January 17, 2023 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/9-1/15) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Ginobili 6G 1m (ft) OP 1/14 96
Heir to Greatness 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/13 91
Tiger Moon 4G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 1/13 90
Enchanted Nile 6M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/13 86
Greatheart 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/15 86
Right Trappe 5M 1m (ft) OP 1/15 79
Duchess Bubbles 5M 1m (ft) OP 1/14 67
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/9-1/15) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Full Authority 6H 6f (ft) OP 1/15 96
Hazy Command 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/14 93
Ginsburned 5G 6f (ft) OP 1/15 91
Impressed 7G 6f (ft) OP 1/14 91
Chapel Barn 6G 6f (ft) OP 1/15 90
Papa Rocket 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/14 90
Tales of Home 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/14 89
Town Branch 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/13 89
Lansdowne 4C 6f (ft) OP 1/13 87
Betty Jo 3F 6f (ft) OP 1/14 84
Hartley 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/15 84
Lucky Dude 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/14 80
Star Pose 3F 6f (ft) OP 1/13 78
Street Commander 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/13 74
Miri a Coincidence 3C 6f (ft) OP 1/15 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/9-1/15) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Verifying 3C 1m (ft) OP 1/14 95
Shopper’s Revenge 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/14 89
Always Angels 3F 6f (ft) OP 1/15 87
Klassy Bridgette 3F 6f (ft) OP 1/13 86
Missin Curfew 3C 6f (ft) OP 1/15 83
Shake Rattle Nroll 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/13 73

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs